



The Know Your Army Mela 2025, held on January 11, 2025, in Bangalore, was a remarkable success, celebrating the 77th Army Day. The event drew significant participation from the public, showcasing the Indian Army's capabilities and fostering a connection with citizens.





Major General V T Mathew inaugurated the Mela at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, which attracted thousands of attendees, including NCC cadets, schoolchildren, and local dignitaries. The event featured a vibrant atmosphere with performances by the Army Pipe Band and thrilling demonstrations of para-motor gliding and motorcycle stunts by the Tornadoes team.





Attendees were treated to a comprehensive display of military equipment, including tanks, drones, and other advanced technologies. Soldiers engaged with visitors, allowing them to experience military gear first-hand.





The event also highlighted cultural aspects through performances such as the Khukri Dance by the 4/8 Gorkha Rifles and various dance displays by over 2000 schoolchildren. These performances emphasized the spirit and diversity of the Indian Army.





The Mela provided numerous interactive opportunities for visitors, including simulators for Army vehicles and direct interactions with Army personnel and service animals. This hands-on approach aimed to educate the public about the Army's roles and responsibilities.





The event served as a platform for community engagement, emphasizing the Indian Army's commitment to nation-building and its connection with civilians. It included informative stalls on recruitment and veteran assistance.





The Know Your Army Mela 2025 not only celebrated military prowess but also reinforced the bond between the Indian Army and the citizens. The overwhelming response from attendees highlighted national pride in the armed forces and showcased a collective spirit of patriotism within Bangalore.





