



Indonesia's President Cancels Pakistan Visit: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has decided not to visit Pakistan after attending India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. This decision follows India's diplomatic efforts to dissuade him from combining his trip to India with a subsequent visit to Pakistan, which India finds unacceptable due to its policy of de-hyphenation regarding relations with its neighbor.





The Indonesian President's initial plan included traveling to Pakistan directly after New Delhi, but this changed following India's formal expression of displeasure. Indian officials communicated their concerns about the potential linkage between the two visits, emphasizing the importance of maintaining distinct diplomatic relations with both countries.





Instead of proceeding to Pakistan, President Subianto is now expected to travel to Malaysia after his visit to India. This aligns better with India's diplomatic preferences and ongoing defense negotiations between Indonesia and India.





Concurrently, Indonesia's defense ministry has approached India for a $450 million loan aimed at purchasing BrahMos missiles, a joint development between India and Russia. This deal is significant as it reflects the strengthening defense ties between the two nations amid Indonesia's growing military capabilities.





This situation illustrates the complexities of regional diplomacy and the strategic interests at play, particularly in light of Indonesia's recent entry into BRICS and its implications for defence cooperation with India.





