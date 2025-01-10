



In 2024, Israel experienced a significant increase in terrorist attacks, with a total of 18,365 incidents reported. This figure was highlighted in the annual summary released by Israel's National Public Diplomacy, indicating a marked escalation in violence across multiple fronts.





The reported attacks represent a dramatic rise in terrorism against Israel, attributed to ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in the region. The attacks came from various groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen, who have intensified their operations against Israel since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza.





The assaults included missile strikes and drone attacks, with several incidents resulting in injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure. For example, Houthi missile strikes have targeted urban areas in Israel, causing injuries and property damage.





In response to these threats, Israeli military operations have escalated, targeting Houthi positions in Yemen and conducting counter-terrorism operations within its borders. Israeli officials have vowed to continue their military actions until the threats are neutralized.





The increase in attacks has raised concerns about broader regional instability, with implications for neighbouring countries and potential spill over effects from ongoing conflicts involving various militant groups.





This surge in terrorism marks a challenging period for Israel as it navigates complex security dynamics and seeks to protect its citizens amidst escalating violence.





ANI







