



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in India's contributions to meteorological science. During this celebration, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Prof. Petteri Taalas, emphasized that IMD stands as a testament to India's pioneering spirit in the field of meteorology.





Prof. Taalas noted that IMD has played a crucial role in the development and advancement of meteorological services not only in India but also globally since its establishment in 1875.





The WMO Secretary-General highlighted the importance of international cooperation in weather and climate science, which has been a guiding principle for organizations like IMD and WMO since their inception.





The IMD has evolved significantly over the years, incorporating advanced technologies and methodologies to improve weather forecasting and disaster management. It currently operates a network of Doppler Weather Radars and satellite systems that enhance its capability to predict extreme weather events.





Looking ahead, Prof. Taalas called for continued efforts to ensure that early warning systems are accessible to all, particularly in developing countries, underscoring the need for robust climate adaptation strategies.





The remarks from the WMO Secretary-General at IMD's 150th anniversary celebration reflect both recognition of India's historical contributions to meteorology and a commitment to future advancements in climate science and disaster preparedness.