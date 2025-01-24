



During his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 23, 2025, President Donald Trump emphasized a strong "Make in America" message. He urged global businesses to manufacture their products in the United States, promising them some of the lowest tax rates in the world.





Conversely, he warned that companies choosing not to produce in America would face significant tariffs, which he claimed could amount to "hundreds of billions and even trillions of dollars" directed into the U.S. treasury to bolster the economy and reduce national debt.





Trump's speech was marked by a dual approach: incentivizing domestic manufacturing through tax reductions while threatening tariffs as a penalty for those who opt to produce abroad. He stated, "Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth.





But if you don't make your product in America... then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff". This address was significant as it marked Trump's first major international engagement since his return to office, reflecting his administration's focus on reshaping trade policies and enhancing domestic production.





In addition to his tariff threats, Trump reiterated his commitment to deregulation and boosting energy production within the U.S., aiming to position the country as a manufacturing superpower while addressing broader economic concerns such as inflation and immigration.





