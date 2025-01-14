



Nitin Gadkari, India's Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, recently emphasized the necessity of a strong and self-sufficient defence sector during a speech on January 14, 2025. He articulated that advancing India's defence capabilities through robust research and development is crucial for national security and self-reliance.





Gadkari highlighted the importance of India moving towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing to reduce dependency on imports. He stated that India's industries are now producing equipment that surpasses the capabilities of imported alternatives, which enhances national strength and deterrence against potential threats.





The minister noted that developing a domestic defence manufacturing sector would not only bolster national security but also create numerous job opportunities. He pointed out that regions like Nashik are poised to become hubs for defence equipment production, which will contribute to local economies and increase exports.





Reflecting on India's past reliance on foreign military equipment, Gadkari mentioned how initiatives like "Make in India" have transformed the landscape, allowing India to produce advanced military technology domestically. This shift is seen as pivotal in establishing India as a global power capable of defending itself without aggressive intentions.





He urged stakeholders in the defence sector to focus on innovation and advanced research to ensure that India stays ahead globally. This includes leveraging local talent and resources to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.





Gadkari's remarks resonate with India's broader strategic goals of enhancing its defence capabilities while fostering economic growth through indigenous manufacturing initiatives.





PTI







