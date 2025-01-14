



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the Indian community in Spain, emphasizing India's significant positioning in the contemporary global landscape. His remarks were made during a visit to Madrid, where he highlighted the importance of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Spain.





Jaishankar announced that 2026 will be celebrated as a "dual year" focusing on culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence between the two nations. He described this initiative as a step towards deepening ties and fostering greater collaboration in various sectors





He praised the contributions of the Indian community in Spain, noting their positive impact on the local economy and society. Jaishankar remarked that the diaspora plays a crucial role in enhancing India's image globally, which is vital for foreign policy initiatives.





Jaishankar articulated India’s unique ability to engage with diverse nations, including those with conflicting interests, such as Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized India's participation in international forums like Quad and BRICS, showcasing its diplomatic reach and influence, thus enhancing India's global positioning.





He pointed out that India is now the fifth-largest economy and is expected to become the third-largest soon. Jaishankar highlighted transformative developments within India, such as extensive infrastructure projects, including daily construction of thousands of kilometers of railways and highways.





Reflecting on India's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that India supplied vaccines to over 99 countries. This act demonstrated India's readiness to assist globally despite its own resource limitations.





The establishment of a Spanish consulate in Bengaluru was also announced, which is expected to enhance people-to-people connections and business opportunities between India and Spain.





Jaishankar's address underscores India's growing stature on the world stage and its commitment to fostering international cooperation through cultural exchange and economic partnerships.





