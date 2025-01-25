



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently concluded a significant three-day visit to Japan aimed at strengthening economic ties and attracting investments to Assam. His engagements included meetings with senior Japanese officials and industry leaders, focusing on various sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, and tourism.





Sarma met with prominent figures including Takeshi Okubo from Tokyo Electron, discussing potential expansions in Assam's Electronic City, and Yoshiaki Asakura from Yokogawa Electric Corporation, where they explored enhancing operations related to Assam's energy sector.





The Chief Minister emphasized Assam's investor-friendly policies and its safe environment. He invited Japanese firms to participate in the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, aiming to finalize investment plans and collaborations.





In discussions with Terutoshi Hamano from Toyota Motor Corporation, Sarma proposed establishing an automobile ancillary unit in Assam and expanding Toyota's skill development programs in local institutes.





Sarma held talks with Takao Hosoya, CEO of Mizuho Securities India, regarding credit linkages for local companies and facilitating investments from Japanese firms into Assam's burgeoning market.





The Chief Minister also interacted with representatives from various Japanese universities, encouraging academic collaborations and student exchange programs to bolster research and skill development in Assam.





Sarma's visit is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing Assam's visibility on the international stage, particularly in Japan. He noted that this engagement reflects the growing interest among Japanese businesses in India's northeastern states, which are increasingly recognized for their potential in economic development. The trip has set the groundwork for future collaborations that could significantly benefit Assam's economy.





This visit underscored Sarma's commitment to positioning Assam as a key player in India's economic landscape, aiming for a gross state domestic product (GSDP) target of USD 143 billion by 2030, supported by substantial infrastructure investments.





