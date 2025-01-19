



India's recent commissioning of three indigenous naval assets—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vagsheer—marks a significant advancement in the country's defence manufacturing capabilities. This milestone, celebrated on January 15, 2025, underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence and its growing maritime power amidst regional security challenges.





INS Surat: The fourth and final ship of the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers (Project 15B), INS Surat is equipped with advanced weapon systems, including BrahMos and Barak-8 missiles, enhancing its anti-surface and anti-air warfare capabilities.





INS Nilgiri: As the lead ship of Project-17A, this stealth frigate features state-of-the-art technology for improved survivability and operational effectiveness, making it a key asset in India's naval strategy.





INS Vagsheer: The sixth Scorpene-class submarine (Project-75), INS Vagsheer is designed for various operations, including anti-submarine warfare and intelligence gathering, showcasing India's expertise in submarine construction.





The commissioning of these vessels is seen as a strategic response to the increasing naval presence of China in the Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan's naval expansion efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that this development is crucial for strengthening India's maritime capabilities and enhancing national security. He noted that India has added 33 warships over the past decade, while China has inducted 148 during the same period, highlighting the need for India to accelerate its naval modernisation efforts.





The Indian government has invested heavily in domestic shipbuilding, with approximately 60 large Navy ships currently under construction, valued at around ₹1.5 trillion. This initiative is expected to generate significant economic returns and create thousands of jobs across various sectors. The Prime Minister highlighted that every rupee spent on shipbuilding has a multiplier effect on the economy, reinforcing the importance of indigenous manufacturing in defence.





India aims to achieve a robust defence industrial base by increasing indigenous content in its naval assets. Currently, about 75% of the components in these new vessels are sourced domestically. The Indian Navy's commitment to indigenization is evident in its ongoing projects and collaborations with local industries, which are essential for maintaining operational readiness and technological advancement.





The commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vagsheer not only showcases India's progress in indigenous defence manufacturing but also reflects its strategic ambitions to enhance maritime security and self-reliance in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





