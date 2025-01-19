



by M A Hossain





While Pakistani ISI and terrorist has infiltrated inside "Disappearance Commission" in Bangladesh, Pakistan Army with direct cooperation of General Waker uz Zaman, chief of Bangladesh Armed Forces as well as Lt Gen Kamrul Hasan are already in the process of taking full control of Bangladesh Ordnance Factory where it will not only manufacture ammunition of various calibres, it also will be secretly producing missiles.





The Disappearance Commission in Bangladesh was created to uncover the truth behind the tragic disappearances of individuals allegedly detained or abducted by the previous Awami League regime. But, unfortunately, the Commission is being utilised as a tool to extinct the democratic system in Bangladesh. Formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956, its mission was to investigate these cases, identify the disappeared, and recommend solutions within 45 working days. However, the inclusion of Dr. Nabila Idris as a commission member has raised significant concerns. Allegations about her affiliations with extremist organizations, foreign intelligence agencies, and a broader political agenda have cast doubts on the commission’s integrity, and the situation has far-reaching implications for the security and sovereignty of Bangladesh.





Dr. Nabila Idris, a well-credentialed academic and researcher, holds a Ph.D. in Development Studies from the University of Cambridge and has worked with renowned institutions in Bangladesh, China, the UK, and Thailand. While her academic achievements are commendable, her involvement with organizations like Hizb ut-Tahrir, known for advocating extremist ideologies, raises serious questions about her intentions.





Furthermore, Dr. Idris’s close ties with media outlets such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo amplify concerns. These publications have consistently promoted her since 2015, fuelling speculation about a coordinated effort to destabilize key institutions in Bangladesh. Her alleged agenda to undermine law enforcement and weaken the pillars of the state aligns disturbingly with the objectives of militant groups and foreign intelligence agencies like Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





The presence of individuals like Dr. Idris within critical commissions not only jeopardizes the credibility of the investigations but also poses a severe threat to regional security. By discrediting and dismantling the effectiveness of Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies, she is paving the way for the resurgence of militant groups. A weakened security infrastructure emboldens extremist organizations, undermines the government’s ability to maintain law and order, and destabilizes the region as a whole.





Militants thrive in environments where law enforcement agencies are discredited, allowing them to operate with impunity. By targeting the very agencies tasked with ensuring national security, Dr. Idris and her alleged accomplices risk plunging Bangladesh into a cycle of violence and instability, with consequences that extend beyond its borders.





The involvement of the ISI in Bangladesh’s affairs has been a longstanding concern, and recent developments further highlight the extent of this infiltration. Reports indicate that Lt. Gen. Kamrul Hamas, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, visited Pakistan and met with the ISI chief. During this visit, a controversial agreement was signed between the Pakistan Ordnance Factory and Bangladesh Ordnance Factory to jointly produce arms and ammunition in Bangladesh.During this visit, Lt Gen Kamrul also held a couple of secret meetings with Pakistani ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik.





Historically, the Bangladesh Ordnance Factory has been a well-maintained and self-sufficient institution, meeting the demands of the Bangladesh Armed Forces (BAF) with its production capabilities. It has also collaborated with global powers to enhance its production capacity. A significant portion of the arms and ammunition used by the BAF are manufactured domestically by this factory. Therefore, its collaboration with Pakistan carries deeper implications that warrant further analysis.





This deal, which includes plans to produce the missile “Shaheen” under the rebranded name “Bijoy-24,” raises significant alarms. Notably, Bangladesh had previously rejected similar proposals from Belgium and other foreign countries, suggesting that this agreement with Pakistan may have been influenced by ulterior motives. Allegations of financial kickbacks to key individuals, including Gen. Waker further deepens the suspicion that this deal is part of a broader ISI strategy to erode Bangladesh’s sovereignty.





It may be mentioned here that while Gen Waker has been hiding his actual face by pretending to be pro-India, he has been inclined towards Pakistan and wants to deepen collaboration with the Pakistan Army to "counter India's hegemony.". Most of Gen Waker's family members are members of Jamaat-e-Islami, while they also reportedly opposed Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. It was Gen Waker who played a key role behind the ouster of Sheikh Hasina at direct instructions from the Biden administration as well as his counterpart in Pakistani ISI.





Meanwhile, according to sources, during the last part of December 2024, several key figures of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) secretly visited Bangladesh and was hosted by Gen Waker, where they discussed establishing training bases in Bangladesh.





The ISI’s ultimate goal is clear: to gain influence over Bangladesh’s defense infrastructure and destabilize the country from within. This infiltration not only threatens Bangladesh’s independence but also compromises its ability to act as a stabilizing force in the region.





Dr. Nabila Idris’s actions and affiliations are not just a threat to Bangladesh’s security apparatus—they also endanger the country’s democratic foundations. By aligning with extremist ideologies and militant groups, she is effectively working to replace democratic governance with a caliphate under an extremist framework.





The Disappearance Commission, under her influence, risks becoming a tool for advancing this agenda. Instead of focusing on justice and accountability, it may serve as a platform for discrediting the state’s democratic institutions and law enforcement agencies. This undermines public trust in the government and creates fertile ground for extremist groups to gain support and legitimacy.





Democracy is built on pillars of accountability, transparency, and the rule of law. By eroding these principles, Dr. Idris and her allies are weakening the very fabric of the nation. The consequences of such actions are dire, as they pave the way for political instability, social unrest, and the rise of extremist ideologies that threaten both national and regional security.





The rapid completion of the Disappearance Commission’s work—finalized within 45 days—adds to suspicions of a premeditated agenda. Investigating and resolving hundreds of cases of enforced disappearances in such a short time frame is an unrealistic task, suggesting that the outcome may have been determined in advance.





Dr. Idris’s alleged connections to Hizb ut-Tahrir, ISI, and influential media outlets paint a picture of a coordinated effort to destabilize Bangladesh. By targeting law enforcement agencies, she is not just undermining their credibility but also weakening the state’s ability to combat terrorism and maintain order.





Furthermore, her involvement in the commission risks politicizing its findings and diverting attention from the real issues at hand. Instead of providing closure to the families of the disappeared, the commission may end up serving as a tool for advancing the interests of foreign entities and extremist groups.





The Disappearance Commission in Bangladesh was established with the noble goal of delivering justice to the victim’s families. However, the involvement of individuals like Dr. Nabila Idris, whose affiliations and actions raise serious concerns, threatens to derail this mission.





By undermining law enforcement agencies, compromising regional security, and promoting extremist ideologies, Dr. Idris and her alleged accomplices are endangering not just Bangladesh but the entire region. The ISI’s infiltration into Bangladesh’s defense infrastructure, as evidenced by recent agreements with Pakistan, further underscores the urgency of addressing these threats.





Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and sovereignty must be safeguarded at all costs. This requires a thorough investigation into the Disappearance Commission’s members, their affiliations, and their motivations. Only by addressing these concerns can the commission regain its credibility and fulfil its true purpose of delivering justice and accountability.





The time to act is now. Bangladesh cannot afford to let its security, sovereignty, and democracy be undermined by individuals and agendas that seek to destabilise the nation from within.





M A Hossain is a prominent journalist from Bangladesh. This piece from the originating organization/author(s) might be of the point-in-time nature, and edited for clarity, style and length. IDN does not take institutional positions or sides, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author(s)







