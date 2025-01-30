



The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, with Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A aboard, has successfully crossed Point Nemo, marking a significant achievement in their journey as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition. This event took place on January 30, 2025, at 0030 hours IST. Point Nemo is known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, being the most remote location from any landmass on Earth.





During this leg of their circumnavigation mission, the crew not only navigated this challenging milestone but also collected valuable water samples for oceanographic research, contributing to scientific studies on marine environments.





The expedition aims to promote gender equality and empower women in maritime roles, showcasing India's growing capabilities in ocean exploration.





INSV Tarini's journey began on October 2, 2024, and is expected to cover approximately 23,400 nautical miles over eight months, culminating in May 2025.





ANI







