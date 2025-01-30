



On January 30, 2025, Indian Army troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by heavily-armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation occurred in the early hours and involved an exchange of gunfire between the infiltrators and the army personnel. During this engagement, one soldier sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalised.





The army's prompt response included deploying additional troops to the area to assist with ongoing combing and search operations. Security officials indicated that forces stationed at the LoC are on high alert to prevent further infiltration attempts from across the border.





This incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced in the region, as infiltration bids from militant groups remain a significant concern for Indian security forces.





PTI







