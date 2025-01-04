



India has formally protested against China's recent establishment of two new counties, He'an and Hekang, in the Hotan Prefecture, which New Delhi claims overlaps with its territory in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that India "has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation" of this area, which includes parts of Aksai Chin—a region under Chinese control but claimed by India.





In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the creation of these counties will not alter India's longstanding position regarding its sovereignty over the territory. He asserted that such actions by China do not lend legitimacy to its "illegal and forcible occupation" of Indian territory. This protest marks a significant moment as it is one of the first public disputes between India and China since they began normalizing relations after a prolonged military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh.





The announcement from China came shortly after high-level talks aimed at easing tensions between the two nations, which had escalated significantly following violent clashes in 2020. Despite recent diplomatic efforts, including discussions about military patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's response indicates ongoing concerns regarding China's territorial claims and infrastructure projects in contested regions.





In addition to the protest over the new counties, India has also raised concerns about China's plans to construct a mega dam on the Brahmaputra River, urging Beijing to consider the impact on downstream states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to monitoring developments closely and taking necessary measures to protect its interests.





ANI







