



India's emerging role as a significant security partner in Southeast Asia is underscored by Vietnam's plans to acquire BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, marking a pivotal shift in regional defence dynamics. This potential $700 million deal, which would make Vietnam the second country in the region to purchase these advanced missile systems after the Philippines, highlights India's growing influence amid rising concerns over China's assertive behaviour in the South China Sea.





The BrahMos missile, developed through an Indian-Russian joint venture, is renowned for its speed and precision, capable of flying at Mach 3 and evading radar detection. Its acquisition by Vietnam is seen as a strategic countermeasure against China's expanding military presence and maritime claims, particularly in disputed areas of the South China Sea where both Vietnam and China have overlapping territorial claims.





Vietnam's interest in the BrahMos missile system reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance its defence capabilities. The deal is expected to include 8 to 9 missile batteries, totalling nearly 100 missiles, significantly bolstering Vietnam's ability to protect its Exclusive Economic Zone from perceived threats. This move aligns with India's broader "Act East" policy, which aims to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations through enhanced defence cooperation and strategic partnerships.





The proposed sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam signifies a critical development in India's defence diplomacy. It not only reinforces bilateral ties between India and Vietnam but also positions India as a reliable security partner for countries seeking to counterbalance China's influence in the region. Analysts suggest that this deal could embolden other nations in Southeast Asia to pursue similar defence arrangements with India, further integrating India into regional security frameworks.





China's reaction to this deal has been notably subdued compared to its response when the Philippines made a similar acquisition. While Beijing has historically expressed concerns over arms sales to countries like Vietnam due to regional tensions, it has not publicly protested this latest development. This could indicate a strategic recalibration by China as it navigates its relationships with neighbouring countries amidst growing geopolitical complexities.





The impending BrahMos deal between India and Vietnam underscores a significant shift in the security landscape of Southeast Asia. As nations in the region seek to enhance their military capabilities in response to China's assertiveness, India's role as a key arms supplier and strategic ally is becoming increasingly prominent. This development not only strengthens India's defence exports but also enhances its stature as a major player in maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.





