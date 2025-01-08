



V Narayanan has been appointed as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), succeeding S Somanath, and he is set to take office on January 14, 2025. Narayanan, who has nearly four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion, has outlined key priorities for ISRO during his tenure.





Gaganyaan Mission





The Gaganyaan Mission is an ambitious project initiated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aimed at demonstrating India's capability for human spaceflight. This mission plans to send a crew of three astronauts into a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of approximately 400 km for a duration of three to seven days. The mission is significant as it positions India among the elite group of nations capable of conducting human spaceflights, which currently includes the United States, Russia, and China.





The mission aims to showcase India's ability to send humans into space and bring them back safely. It will facilitate scientific experiments in a microgravity environment, contributing to advancements in various fields. The mission will enhance India's technological prowess in aerospace engineering and related fields.





The mission plans to conduct one crewed flight following two unmanned test flights. The first unmanned flight was originally scheduled for December 2020 but has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spacecraft, weighing approximately 5.3 metric tons, is designed to be largely autonomous and will include safety features such as an emergency escape system.





Impact of Gaganyaan Mission





The success of the Gaganyaan Mission could lead to:





Increased Scientific Research Opportunities: It will open avenues for various experiments that can benefit not just India but also contribute to global scientific knowledge.





Development of a Space Station: The mission is seen as a stepping stone towards establishing an Indian space station, further enhancing India's capabilities in space exploration.





Inspiration for Future Generations: By achieving human spaceflight, Gaganyaan aims to inspire youth and promote interest in science and technology within India.





Chandrayaan-4





Chandrayaan-4 is a planned lunar sample return mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), representing the fourth phase of India's Chandrayaan lunar exploration program. This mission aims to collect lunar samples and return them to Earth, marking a significant advancement in India's capabilities in space exploration.





Chandrayaan-4 is expected to launch around 2028. The mission will focus on collecting approximately 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of lunar Regolith from a water-ice-rich area near the Moon's south pole, specifically around the site of Chandrayaan-3's landing, named Station Shiv Shakti. It aims to demonstrate critical technologies such as docking and undocking capabilities in both Earth and lunar orbits, which are essential for the mission's success.





On September 18, 2024, the Indian government approved the mission with a budget of ₹2,104.06 crore (approximately $250 million) to support its development and execution. The mission is projected to be completed within 36 months of approval, involving collaboration with various industries and academia for technology development.





Chandrayaan-4 will consist of five spacecraft modules, requiring two launches using ISRO's most powerful rocket, the LVM-3. The first launch will carry a lander and a sample-collecting vehicle, while the second will transport a transfer module and a re-entry module that will remain in lunar orbit. After collecting samples, an ascender will launch from the Moon's surface to transfer the samples to the re-entry module for their journey back to Earth.





Indian Space Station





Narayanan confirmed plans for India to establish its own space station, with the first module scheduled for launch in 2028. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's capabilities in space research and technology.





India is set to establish its own space station, known as the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), with significant milestones planned for the coming years. Here are the key details regarding this ambitious project.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently in the design phase, with the first module expected to be launched using the LVM3 rocket. The completion of the entire station has been postponed from an initial target of 2030 to 2035 due to various delays, including those associated with the Gaganyaan crewed spaceflight mission and COVID-19 impacts.

The Indian government has officially approved the construction of the first module, which will extend the scope of the Gaganyaan mission and is seen as a critical step toward realizing India's long-term space ambitions, including a crewed lunar mission by 2040.

Significance And Objectives

The Bharatiya Antariksha Station will serve multiple purposes:

Microgravity Research: It will provide a platform for conducting experiments in microgravity, which can lead to advancements in various scientific fields such as materials science, biology, and medicine.

Technological Innovation: The development of BAS is expected to drive technological advancements in life support systems, robotics, and space habitats, fostering innovation within India's aerospace sector.

International Collaboration: There are discussions about potential collaborations with NASA and other international space agencies, which could enhance India's capabilities in space exploration and research.



These priorities reflect ISRO's commitment to advancing its space exploration agenda and building on its recent successes, including the launch of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) which is crucial for future missions.





Agencies







