



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on January 8, 2025. The meeting focused on reaffirming India's commitment to providing humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.





India's support includes:





Humanitarian Aid: Continuing ongoing humanitarian assistance programs, including substantial shipments of food, medical supplies, and other essential resources. Notable contributions include 50,000 metric tons of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, and various other relief materials.





Development Projects: Discussions included India's potential engagement in future development projects to address urgent needs in Afghanistan.





Trade and Commerce: Both parties agreed to enhance trade relations through the Chabahar port, which is crucial for facilitating commercial activities and humanitarian aid.





Health Sector Support: India plans to provide additional material support focusing on health care and the rehabilitation of refugees.





Cricket Cooperation: The meeting also highlighted the importance of sports, particularly cricket, which is popular among the Afghan youth. There was an agreement to strengthen cooperation in this area.





The two sides acknowledged the historical ties between India and Afghanistan, emphasizing people-to-people connections. The Afghan Minister expressed gratitude for India's ongoing support and commitment to engage with Afghanistan despite the challenging circumstances in the region. Both sides agreed to maintain regular communication to address bilateral issues and security concerns effectively.





ANI








