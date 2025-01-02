



New Orleans Car-Ramming Attack: The suspect involved in the tragic car-ramming incident in New Orleans has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran who served from 2006 to 2015, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2009.





Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, has been identified as the suspect in a deadly car-ramming incident that occurred on New Year's Day in New Orleans. The attack took place around 3 AM on Bourbon Street, where Jabbar allegedly drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating the new year, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries.





The attack occurred on January 1, 2025, around 3:15 AM, when Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street. This horrific act resulted in at least 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that Jabbar appeared intent on causing maximum harm, attempting to "run over as many people as he could" during the incident.





The FBI is treating this incident as an act of terrorism. Reports indicate that Jabbar was found carrying an ISIS flag and that multiple suspected explosive devices were discovered in his vehicle. The FBI has stated that they do not believe Jabbar acted alone, suggesting there may be broader implications to the investigation.





President Joe Biden condemned the violence, emphasizing that there is "no justification for violence of any kind" and pledging federal support for the city. Local officials have also expressed their condolences and outrage at the attack, which took place during a festive time for many families and visitors in New Orleans.





