



India has formally requested Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 183 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentences. This appeal was made during the annual exchange of prisoner lists on January 1, 2025, a practice established under a bilateral agreement that mandates such exchanges every January and July.





In addition to the request for the release of these prisoners, India has sought immediate consular access to 18 other individuals in Pakistani custody, who are believed to be Indian nationals but have not yet been granted consular access. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of all Indian prisoners and fishermen until their return.





The exchange also involved Pakistan sharing details about 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody who are either confirmed or presumed to be Indian nationals. Since 2014, India has successfully repatriated 2,639 Indian fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan, including 478 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners in 2023 alone.





