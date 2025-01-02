



At least 15 people were killed and over 30 injured when a pickup truck deliberately drove into a crowd celebrating New Year's in New Orleans on January 1, 2025. The attack occurred around 3:15 AM on Bourbon Street, a popular area for festivities during the holiday season. Witnesses reported that the driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on bystanders before being shot dead by police.





The attack took place at approximately 3:15 AM on Bourbon Street, near Canal Street, during New Year celebrations.





Initial reports indicated 10 fatalities, but this number later rose to 15 as more victims were identified. Among the deceased were Reggie Hunter, a 37-year-old father from Baton Rouge, and Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, an 18-year-old from Gulfport.





Over 30 individuals suffered injuries, with many transported to local hospitals including University Medical Center and Touro Hospital.





Attacker's Profile





Suspect Identification: Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran, was identified as the perpetrator. He had served from 2006 to 2015 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009.





Motivation and Weapons: The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism. Jabbar's truck contained firearms and suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with an ISIS flag. Authorities indicated that he may not have acted alone, suggesting possible accomplices or affiliations with extremist groups.





Local officials described the event as a "horrific act of violence," with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry expressing condolences for the victims and their families. The New Orleans Police Department has labeled this incident as a terrorist attack due to its intentional nature and the chaos it caused during a public celebration.





The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement examining Jabbar's background and any potential connections to broader networks of violence or extremism.





AFP











