



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that there is no contradiction between its stance and the remarks made by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi regarding the ongoing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that both the Army and the MEA are aligned in their positions on this matter.





Jaiswal stated, "We do not see any contradiction between what the Army Chief has said and the position we have taken," reinforcing that both entities share a common understanding of the situation along the LAC.





General Dwivedi had indicated that a "degree" of standoff persists between Indian and Chinese forces, highlighting the need for both sides to establish a broader understanding to calm tensions and restore trust.





The spokesperson referred to an agreement reached on October 21, 2024, which facilitated troop disengagement at two friction points—Demchok and Depsang. Jaiswal reiterated that India's goal remains to ensure patrolling rights and resumption of grazing practices as per longstanding traditions, consistent with prior agreements.





The MEA also noted that external affairs minister S. Jaishankar had previously stated that addressing de-escalation in the Ladakh sector remains a priority, further supporting the notion that both military and diplomatic channels are working in concert.





This clarification comes in light of concerns regarding perceived discrepancies between military assessments and diplomatic statements, aiming to reassure stakeholders of a unified approach in managing relations with China.





PTI







