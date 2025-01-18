



India's Lotus Advance Technologies Pvt Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with Israel's Steadicopter Pvt Ltd to produce Tactical Rotary Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (RUAVs) in India. This collaboration, announced on January 17, 2025, aims to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces by integrating advanced technology tailored to local needs.





The partnership emphasises the "Make in India" initiative, aiming to reduce reliance on imports by leveraging Lotus Advance Technologies' advanced manufacturing capabilities and Steadicopter's innovative designs. The production will take place at Lotus's facility in Uttar Pradesh, which is certified by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).





On its website Lotus mentions—“The Golden Eagle, developed by Steadicopter, and brought to India by Lotus Advance Technologies under the Make in India policy introduced by our honourable Prime Minister, Shree Narendra Modi, is a revolutionary Rotary Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (RUAV) tailored to meet the rigorous demands of modern military operations. Engineered for precision, endurance, and adaptability, the Golden Eagle empowers armed forces with advanced situational awareness, seamless reconnaissance capabilities, and mission-critical support.”





Steadicopter’s one of the standout products is the Golden Eagle HS (Heavy Strike), an advanced Rotary Unmanned Aerial System (RUAS). This system is set to redefine aerial tactical operations by incorporating Rafael’s powerful Spike SR and LR2 missiles. These integrations enable precise, stand-off strike capabilities against various hard targets, including armoured vehicles, structures, and maritime vessels, thereby enhancing battlefield dominance.





“We are thrilled to unveil our new partnership with Steadicopter Pvt Ltd (Israel)! Together, we aim to revolutionize the UAV and RUAV industry in India by combining our strengths in advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge technology,” the announcement reads. “This collaboration is a significant step forward, offering unmatched solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces. Stay tuned for exciting developments!”







The RUAVs will be specifically designed to meet the operational requirements of the Indian military, including applications in border surveillance, urban warfare, and disaster management. This customization will consider India's diverse terrains and climatic conditions.





The collaboration will incorporate cutting-edge features such as advanced sensor suites, precision strike capabilities, and extended flight times. These enhancements are expected to improve intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations for the Indian forces.





This partnership marks a significant step forward in bolstering India's defence manufacturing capabilities and aligns with the country's broader goals of self-reliance in defence technology.





Agencies







