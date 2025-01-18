



The Indian Army has recently introduced the 'Sambhav' smartphones, specifically designed for secure communication during high-level discussions, including recent border talks with China. This initiative was confirmed by Army Chief Major General Upendra Dwivedi during his annual press conference, where he highlighted the strategic deployment of these devices in October 2024 during negotiations with Chinese officials.





Key Features of 'Sambhav' Smartphones





Secure Communication: The Sambhav smartphones are equipped with end-to-end encryption and operate on 5G technology, ensuring a secure communication network for military personnel.





Specialised Applications: The devices come pre-installed with applications like M-Sigma, which functions similarly to WhatsApp, allowing users to share sensitive documents, photos, and videos securely.





User-Friendly Design: Approximately 30,000 units have been distributed to officers, featuring built-in contact lists of important functionaries to streamline communication without the need for manual number storage.





Network Compatibility: These smartphones are compatible with major Indian telecom networks, specifically Airtel and Jio, enhancing their usability across various locations.





Objectives And Impact





The primary aim of the Sambhav project is to mitigate the risk of data leaks that have previously occurred when military personnel relied on commercial messaging applications. By providing a secure platform for communication, the Indian Army seeks to safeguard sensitive information and enhance operational efficiency within its ranks. This initiative also aligns with India's broader goal of promoting indigenous technology and self-reliance in defence capabilities, contributing to the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) campaign.





The deployment of 'Sambhav' smartphones marks a significant advancement in the Indian Army's communication strategy, particularly in sensitive diplomatic contexts such as border negotiations with China.





ANI







