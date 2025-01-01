



The SpaDeX Mission, launched on December 30, 2024, marks a significant advancement in India's space capabilities, particularly in the area of spacecraft docking technology. This mission, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims to demonstrate the ability to rendezvous and dock two small satellites, known as SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), in low Earth orbit.





SCL's Contribution





The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) played a crucial role in this mission by developing and fabricating two key components:





Vikram 3201: An indigenously designed radiation-hardened device.





2Mb SRAM: A static random-access memory component specifically engineered for space applications.





These devices were successfully flown aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket during the mission, showcasing India's growing expertise in creating robust electronic systems capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of space.





Mission Objectives





The primary objectives of the SpaDeX mission include:





Demonstrating technology for spacecraft rendezvous and docking. Showcasing controllability in docked conditions to extend the operational life of target spacecraft. Testing power transfer between docked satellites, which is essential for future missions involving in-orbit refuelling and interplanetary exploration.





The success of the SpaDeX mission is expected to pave the way for more complex missions, including India's planned space station and future lunar missions like Chandrayaan-4. The docking technology demonstrated here is vital for achieving long-term objectives such as crewed missions and interplanetary exploration.





