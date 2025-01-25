



The US Supreme Court has officially cleared the way for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, to India. This decision, made on January 25, 2025, marks the culmination of Rana's legal battles in the United States to avoid extradition, as he had previously lost cases in multiple lower courts, including the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.





Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in the attacks that resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including six Americans. He is notably associated with David Coleman Headley, one of the primary conspirators behind the attacks, which involved a coordinated assault by ten terrorists across various high-profile locations in Mumbai over a span of 60 hours.





The Supreme Court's ruling came after Rana filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, which was denied on January 21, 2025. His legal team had argued against the extradition based on interpretations of the term "offense" within the US-India extradition treaty. However, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar countered these arguments, asserting that some charges India wishes to pursue were not addressed during his trial in the United States. This included allegations related to forgery and false information submitted to Indian authorities.





With this ruling, Rana is expected to be extradited soon, allowing Indian authorities to proceed with their case against him. The decision has been hailed as a significant victory for India in its ongoing efforts to seek justice for the victims of one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in its history.





ANI







