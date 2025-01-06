



The 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal joint military exercise, Surya Kiran, began on December 31, 2024, and will continue until January 13, 2025. This year, the exercise is being held at the Nepal Army Battle School in Saljhandi, located in the Shivalik ranges of Western Nepal.





The primary aim of Exercise Surya Kiran is to enhance interoperability between the Indian and Nepalese armies. It focuses on areas such as jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrains, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief under the United Nations Charter. The exercise also provides a platform for soldiers to exchange ideas, share experiences, and improve their operational capabilities.





Exercise Surya Kiran has been conducted annually since 2011, alternating between India and Nepal. The previous edition took place in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, where over 300 personnel from both countries participated. This joint exercise reflects the strong military ties and cultural connections between India and Nepal, with a tradition of appointing each other's Army Chiefs as honorary generals since 1950.





The exercise underscores the commitment of both nations to broader defense cooperation and shared security objectives. It showcases a collaborative spirit that strengthens bilateral relations and enhances the operational readiness of both armies.





Exercise Surya Kiran serves as a vital initiative for fostering military cooperation and friendship between India and Nepal.





