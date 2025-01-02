



India's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, aims to transform the country's defence manufacturing sector by leveraging technology, the capabilities of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and private innovation. This comprehensive strategy is designed to reduce dependence on foreign imports while enhancing local production and fostering a robust defence ecosystem.





Role of Technology In Defence Manufacturing





The integration of advanced technology is pivotal in modernizing India's defence capabilities. Key initiatives include:





This fund supports MSMEs and start-ups with financial backing up to ₹10 crore for innovative projects, through Technology Development Fund (TDF).





A program that encourages small enterprises to develop cutting-edge solutions through grants and mentorship.





Adoption of Digital Manufacturing Techniques such as, AI, 3D printing, and digital simulations enables MSMEs to produce high-quality defence equipment that meets international standards.





These technological advancements are crucial for developing indigenous products such as the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and the Akash Missile System, showcasing India's growing self-reliance in defence technologies.





Contribution of MSMEs





MSMEs are integral to achieving the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat:





Approximately 8,000 MSMEs are involved in the defence sector, with plans to double this number as part of government initiatives.





The Indian government has allocated ₹1,500 crore from its domestic procurement budget specifically for MSMEs, emphasizing their critical role in defence production.





MSMEs are being integrated into larger defence projects through outreach programs, fostering collaboration with established players in the industry.





Despite their contributions, MSMEs face challenges such as delayed payments and limited access to credit, which hinder their growth potential. Addressing these issues is essential for maximizing their impact on the defence sector.





Private Sector Involvement





The private sector's participation in defence manufacturing has significantly increased:





The private sector accounted for 22% of India's defence production in FY24, marking a substantial rise from previous years.





The Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 prioritizes Indian companies and simplifies regulations to encourage private investment in defence manufacturing.





This shift towards private sector involvement not only enhances competition but also stimulates innovation within the industry.





Challenges And Future Directions





While progress has been made, several challenges remain:





Inconsistent Payment Schedules: Many MSMEs struggle with delayed payments from larger contractors, impacting their cash flow and operational efficiency.





High Adoption Costs for New Technologies: The financial burden associated with adopting advanced technologies can be prohibitive for smaller enterprises.





To overcome these hurdles, targeted efforts such as dedicated funding programs and streamlined regulations are necessary. Additionally, capacity-building initiatives can help MSMEs scale operations and compete effectively on a global stage.





In conclusion, the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing represents a collective effort involving government agencies, MSMEs, private innovators, and policymakers. By addressing existing challenges and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration, India is poised to become a global leader in defence manufacturing. The continued integration of technology and the empowerment of small businesses will be crucial in realizing this vision, ultimately enhancing national security and self-reliance.





