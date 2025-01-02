ISRO is set to achieve a significant milestone with its 100th mission, the GSLV-F15/NVS-02, scheduled for January 2025. This mission will utilize the GSLV Mk-II rocket and aims to enhance India's navigation capabilities through the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system.

Mission Overview

Mission Name: GSLV-F15/NVS-02

Launch Vehicle: GSLV MK-II

Payload: NVS-02 satellite (also referred to as IRNSS-1K)

This mission represents the 17th flight of the GSLV and the 8th operational flight featuring India's indigenous cryogenic stage.

Objectives

The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission has several key objectives aimed at enhancing various applications, including:

Precision Military Operations

Strategic Applications

Navigation For Land, Air, And Sea

Precision Agriculture

Geodetic Surveying

Emergency Services

Fleet Management

Location-based services for mobile devices

Satellite Orbit Determination

Marine Fisheries Management

Timing Services For Financial Institutions And Power Grids

IoT-Based Applications.

This mission follows ISRO's successful completion of its 99th mission, PSLV-C60, which took place at the end of 2024. The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 is poised to significantly bolster India's satellite navigation system, positioning it as a competitor to global systems like GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou.

With this launch, ISRO continues to demonstrate its growing capabilities in space exploration and technology development, marking a notable step forward in India's ambitions in the field of satellite navigation.'

