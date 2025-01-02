What Is Special About ISRO's GSLV-F15/NVS-02 100th Landmark Mission
ISRO is set to achieve a significant milestone with its 100th mission, the GSLV-F15/NVS-02, scheduled for January 2025. This mission will utilize the GSLV Mk-II rocket and aims to enhance India's navigation capabilities through the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system.
Mission Overview
Mission Name: GSLV-F15/NVS-02
Launch Vehicle: GSLV MK-II
Payload: NVS-02 satellite (also referred to as IRNSS-1K)
This mission represents the 17th flight of the GSLV and the 8th operational flight featuring India's indigenous cryogenic stage.
Objectives
The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission has several key objectives aimed at enhancing various applications, including:
Precision Military OperationsStrategic ApplicationsNavigation For Land, Air, And SeaPrecision AgricultureGeodetic SurveyingEmergency ServicesFleet ManagementLocation-based services for mobile devicesSatellite Orbit DeterminationMarine Fisheries ManagementTiming Services For Financial Institutions And Power GridsIoT-Based Applications.
This mission follows ISRO's successful completion of its 99th mission, PSLV-C60, which took place at the end of 2024. The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 is poised to significantly bolster India's satellite navigation system, positioning it as a competitor to global systems like GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou.
With this launch, ISRO continues to demonstrate its growing capabilities in space exploration and technology development, marking a notable step forward in India's ambitions in the field of satellite navigation.'
