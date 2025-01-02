India's Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set to launch a ground breaking U.S. communications satellite that will enable voice calls directly from smartphones via space. This mission, expected to take place in February or March 2025, represents a significant milestone in international space collaboration, as it marks the first time a large American communications satellite will be launched from India using a dedicated Indian rocket.





The satellite is being developed by AST SpaceMobile, a Texas-based company known for its innovative approach to satellite communications.

Unlike existing satellite services that require specialized equipment or handsets, AST SpaceMobile's technology allows any smartphone to make voice calls directly from space. This capability aims to enhance global connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas where traditional telecom infrastructure is lacking.





The satellite, known as the Bluebird Block 2, weighs approximately 6,000 kg and features a large 64-square-meter antenna—about half the size of a football field. It will be launched into low Earth orbit using ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) .





Significance of The Mission





“In February or March we will be launching a US satellite for mobile communication, this satellite will enable voice communication on mobile phones. It will be an interesting mission," an NDTV report quoted as saying Dr Jitendra Singh, the minister of science and technology.

While there has been no official confirmation on which satellite operator ISRO is collaborating with for the launch, sources cited in the report said that Texas-based company AST SpaceMobile had planned to launch its satellite with the Indian space agency.





This launch is not just another commercial endeavour; it underscores India's growing role as a key player in the global space industry. The collaboration with AST SpaceMobile highlights India's capabilities in providing reliable launch services for significant international missions.





Commercial Aspect: The mission is purely commercial and is being facilitated by New Space India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm. This partnership showcases India's increasing appeal to foreign companies looking for launch services .





Global Connectivity Goals: AST SpaceMobile aims to bridge the global connectivity gap by providing affordable 5G broadband services directly through smartphones. This initiative could potentially transform communication access for billions of people worldwide, particularly in areas where traditional networks are absent or unreliable





The upcoming launch of AST SpaceMobile's Bluebird satellite by ISRO is poised to revolutionize mobile communication by enabling direct voice calls from space using standard smartphones. This innovative technology not only enhances user accessibility but also signifies a new era of collaboration in the space sector between India and the United States.





