



In recent developments in Balochistan, Pakistan, security forces have allegedly abducted four individuals in the Kech district, leading to widespread protests. This incident is part of a troubling trend of enforced disappearances in the region.





The four men went missing amid a series of operations by security forces in Kech. Their abduction has sparked significant public outcry and protests against the rising number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.





The situation in Balochistan has been marked by increasing concerns over human rights violations, particularly regarding the abduction of individuals by state forces. Human rights groups have condemned these actions, highlighting a pattern of disappearances that has persisted over time.





Following the abductions, protests have erupted in various parts of Balochistan, with demonstrators demanding accountability and an end to the enforced disappearances that have become alarmingly common in the area.





This incident underscores ongoing tensions and human rights issues in Balochistan, reflecting broader concerns about state actions and their impact on local communities.





ANI







