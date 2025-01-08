



India and the European Union (EU) reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values and human rights during the 11th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue held on January 8, 2025, in New Delhi. This dialogue emphasized the shared principles of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and the promotion of all human rights.





Both parties reiterated their dedication to protecting and promoting human rights, recognizing their universality and interdependence. They discussed various issues including civil and political rights, minority rights, freedom of expression, women's empowerment, and LGBTQI+ rights.





The dialogue underscored the importance of safeguarding civil society actors, including human rights defenders and journalists. Both sides acknowledged the need for freedom of association and peaceful assembly, with the EU reiterating its opposition to capital punishment.





India and the EU expressed their commitment to multilateralism and enhancing cooperation in international forums such as the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council. They plan to continue their collaboration on business and human rights initiatives.





The participants looked forward to further dialogues to strengthen their partnership on human rights issues, aiming for greater engagement based on internationally recognized laws and standards.





This dialogue reflects ongoing efforts by both India and the EU to address human rights challenges while promoting democratic values in their respective regions.





ANI







