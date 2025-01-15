



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commissioned three significant naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—during a ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on January 15, 2025. This event marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time that two warships and a submarine have been commissioned simultaneously into the Indian Navy.





INS Surat





This vessel is the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. It is recognized as one of the most advanced destroyers globally, featuring 75% indigenous content and equipped with state-of-the-art weapon systems and network-centric capabilities.





INS Nilgiri





As the lead ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, INS Nilgiri incorporates advanced stealth features and improved survivability compared to previous classes. Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, it is equipped to operate various helicopters, including the newly inducted MH-60R.





INS Vaghsheer





The last submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, INS Vaghsheer represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction, developed in collaboration with France’s Naval Group. This submarine is designed for multiple operational roles, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.





PM Modi emphasised that the commissioning of these vessels is a substantial step towards enhancing India's defence capabilities and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He stated that this event underscores India's commitment to becoming a global leader in defence production and maritime security. The Prime Minister's remarks reflect a broader vision for strengthening India's naval power and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, which are crucial for national security and regional stability.





In addition to the commissioning ceremony, PM Modi also inaugurated an ISKCON project in Navi Mumbai, further highlighting his government's focus on cultural and spiritual initiatives alongside defence advancements.





