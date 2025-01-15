



On January 15, 2025, India's navy launched a submarine, a destroyer, and a frigate in a significant move to bolster its maritime capabilities against China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean. This simultaneous launch took place at the state-run Mazagon Dockyard in Mumbai and is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its naval strength in a region critical for its trade and security.





The submarine, named INS Vagsheer, is the sixth vessel of the French Scorpène-class and aims to replace older submarines in India's fleet. With this addition, India now operates a total of 16 submarines.





The INS Nilgiri destroyer and the INS Surat frigate were also commissioned alongside the Vagsheer, highlighting India's commitment to modernizing its naval forces.





India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasised that the Indian Ocean is becoming a focal point of international power dynamics, shifting away from traditional maritime concerns centered around the Atlantic. He stated that India is prioritizing naval enhancement to protect its national interests effectively.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that these launches represent a significant advancement in India's aspirations to become a leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. He noted that the commissioning of these vessels marks a leap forward in realizing this vision.





The Indian Ocean is crucial for global trade, with approximately 95% of India's trade passing through these waters. The region has seen an increase in Chinese naval presence, prompting India to respond with strategic military investments. Defence analysts have pointed out that this expansion of India's naval capabilities is essential for countering China's rapidly growing fleet.





India's defence ministry is reportedly finalizing plans to construct three additional Scorpène-class submarines domestically, which aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance indigenous defence production capabilities. However, these new submarines are not expected to be operational until 2031.





This strategic military development underscores India's commitment to maintaining maritime security and countering external threats in a region that is becoming increasingly contested.





AP







