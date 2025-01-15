



INS Nilgiri, commissioned on January 15, 2025, is the lead ship of the Project 17A class of stealth guided-missile frigates in the Indian Navy. This new vessel marks a significant enhancement in India's maritime capabilities, reflecting a commitment to indigenous shipbuilding and advanced naval technology.





General Specifications





Displacement: 6,670 tons Length: 149 meters Beam: 17.8 meters Draft: 5.22 meters Speed: Capable of reaching 32 knots (approximately 59 km/h) Crew Complement: Approximately 226 personnel, including 35 officers





Stealth And Design





INS Nilgiri is engineered with advanced stealth features to minimize its radar signature, enhancing its survivability in contested environments.





The frigate incorporates a modern design that supports blue-water operations, enabling it to engage both conventional and unconventional threats effectively.





Armament And Technology





Equipped with BrahMos cruise missiles and Barak-8 air defence systems, providing formidable offensive and defensive capabilities.





Features include rapid-fire close-in weapon systems for defense against aerial threats and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities supported by the indigenous HUMSA NG sonar system3.





The ship employs an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for enhanced operational control and efficiency during missions.





INS Nilgiri utilises the MF-STAR multi-function digital radar for superior situational awareness and target engagement capabilities.





Designed with a Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and a Visual Aid and Landing System to facilitate helicopter operations under various conditions.





The commissioning of INS Nilgiri is not only a technical achievement but also a strategic maneuver in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region. As India seeks to assert its maritime presence amid rising tensions with China, INS Nilgiri enhances the Navy's ability to secure vital sea lanes and project power effectively.





The vessel symbolises India's commitment to achieving strategic autonomy through indigenous development, with over 70% of its components sourced domestically as part of the "Make in India" initiative. This modernization effort aligns with India's broader objectives within frameworks like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), positioning it as a key player in regional security dynamics.





INS Nilgiri represents a new era of maritime strength for India, combining advanced technology with strategic intent. Its capabilities not only enhance India's naval power but also reinforce its role as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific region amidst growing geopolitical challenges.





