



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, marking Trump's return to power for a second term. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi referred to Trump as his "dear friend" and expressed his eagerness to collaborate closely for the benefit of both nations and to shape a better future for the world.





He stated, "Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!".





The inauguration ceremony took place on January 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. Notably, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar attended the event as Modi's special envoy.





