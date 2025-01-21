



Pakistan is poised to enhance its naval capabilities significantly with the impending addition of eight Hangor-class submarines, built in collaboration with China. This development marks a crucial step in modernizing the Pakistan Navy, which aims to expand its fleet and improve its operational effectiveness in the region, reported Chinese mouthpiece Global Times.





Specifications And Capabilities:





The Hangor-class submarines are based on China's Type 039A Yuan-class design, modified for export. They feature:





The submarines are equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology. This technology allows submarines to operate underwater for extended periods without surfacing, enhancing stealth and operational range.





Each submarine is equipped with six torpedo tubes and capabilities to launch anti-ship missiles, including the Babur-3 subsonic cruise missile.





Construction And Delivery Timeline:





Pakistan's deal with China includes four submarines to be built in China and four at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works under a technology transfer agreement. The first of these submarines was launched in April 2024, with expectations for the fleet to be operational by the late 2020s to early 2030s.





The integration of the Hangor-class submarines will increase Pakistan's AIP-equipped submarine fleet to eleven, surpassing India's current capabilities, as India lacks any AIP-equipped submarines. Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff, emphasized that these submarines will significantly bolster Pakistan's naval operations and deterrence capabilities against regional adversaries.





The development comes at a time of heightened naval competition in South Asia, particularly between India and Pakistan. While India has been modernizing its fleet with advanced vessels, Pakistan's acquisition of the Hangor-class submarines is seen as a strategic move to maintain a balance of power in the region.





Conclusion





The upcoming addition of the Hangor-class submarines represents a significant leap forward for the Pakistan Navy. With enhanced stealth and operational capabilities, these submarines are expected to play a vital role in Pakistan's maritime strategy, particularly in anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) operations. As construction progresses, the Pakistan Navy is set to transform into a more formidable force capable of responding effectively to regional security challenges.





Global Times







