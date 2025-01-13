



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Indian Army Chief, stated that 60% of the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in 2024 were of Pakistani origin.





During a media briefing on January 13, 2025, he emphasized that while the situation in J&K is under control, the terror infrastructure remains intact, and infiltration attempts continue from across the border.





Dwivedi noted that approximately 80% of the remaining terrorists active in J&K are also of Pakistani origin. He highlighted that despite these challenges, there have been positive developments, including successful pilgrimages and peaceful elections, indicating a shift from "terrorism to tourism" in the region.





He further mentioned that while overall violence levels are manageable, there has been an uptick in terrorist activities in certain areas, particularly North Kashmir and the Doda-Kishtwar belt.





The Army Chief reiterated the importance of maintaining security along the Line of Control (LoC) and mentioned that a ceasefire agreement has been effective since February 2021.





ANI







