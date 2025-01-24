Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council and a former defence minister, has recently expressed concerns about the escalating risk of armed conflict between nuclear powers.





In an interview with the state-run TASS news agency, he highlighted that the intensifying geopolitical rivalry among major nations is increasing the likelihood of such confrontations. Shoigu specifically pointed to NATO's increased military activities near Russia's eastern borders and Belarus, which he claims involve both offensive and defensive operations.





He stated, “Against the backdrop of increasing conflict and aggravation of geopolitical rivalry in the world, the risks of a violent clash between major states, including with the participation of nuclear powers, are growing”.





Shoigu also mentioned that Russia and Belarus are taking preventive measures against perceived Western attempts to destabilize their situation. He reaffirmed that Belarus is now under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal, following changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine that were announced last year.





The remarks come amid ongoing tensions related to Russia's military actions in Ukraine and NATO's responses. Shoigu accused NATO of raising tensions by conducting military drills and deploying forces close to Russian borders.





In contrast, NATO has attributed rising tensions to Russia's military strategies, including its deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.





