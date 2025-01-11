



RRP S4E Innovations has recently secured a significant order from the Ministry of Defence, amounting to ₹9 Crores, for the procurement of Digital Spotter Scopes. This announcement was made on January 10, 2025, highlighting the company's growing influence in the electro-optics sector.





The contract entails the procurement of 101 units of Digital Spotter Scopes, branded as “Drishti SS-D60”. The order was awarded after a competitive bidding process through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).





The Digital Spotter Scopes are designed to enhance surveillance and targeting capabilities for defence applications, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced technology in military operations. RRP S4E Innovations aims to leverage this contract to further establish its presence in the defence technology market.





Rajendra K Chodankar, Chairman, RRP S4E Innovations, said the company is committed to delivering high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of the Indian Army.





The “Drishti SS-D60” Digital Spotter Scopes is known for its advanced imaging technology and durability. The contract specifies a delivery period from January to May, ensuring timely provision and deployment of the equipment.





Features List





RRP S4E Innovations' Digital Spotter Scopes are equipped with several advanced features designed to enhance their functionality for defence applications. Key features include:





Lightweight Design: The scopes utilise advanced housing materials to ensure they are easy to carry and handle, which is crucial for operational efficiency in the field.





AI-Powered Capabilities: These scopes incorporate artificial intelligence to enable intelligent operations, improving target acquisition and situational awareness.





Intuitive Software: The user interface is designed for ease of use, allowing operators to quickly access and utilize the scope's functionalities without extensive training.





High Precision Engineering: The scopes are manufactured with a focus on precision, featuring mechanical components with a tolerance of 1 micron and optical elements with a surface finish of 3 nm, ensuring superior image quality and reliability.





Indigenous Production: RRP S4E Innovations is committed to indigenizing its products, which enhances national security and reduces dependency on imports. This initiative aims for 95% local production by 2026.





This order marks a notable achievement for RRP S4E Innovations, showcasing its commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of defence forces.





