



Myanmar's military junta has officially replaced its fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 Thunder fighter jets with six Russian Sukhoi Su-30SME aircraft. This transition comes amid ongoing technical issues plaguing the JF-17s, which have been grounded due to structural flaws and malfunctions.





The acquisition of the Su-30SMEs, valued at approximately $400 million, was completed under a contract signed in 2018. The final two jets were commissioned on December 15, 2024, during a ceremony at Meiktila Air Base. The Su-30SME is noted for its advanced capabilities, including a maximum speed of Mach 2.0 and an operational range of about 3,000 kilometers, making it a significant upgrade over the JF-17s.





This shift in air power is seen as a setback for both China and Pakistan, as Myanmar had previously relied on the JF-17s to bolster its military capabilities. The failure of these jets has reportedly strained relations between Myanmar and Pakistan, with the junta expressing dissatisfaction over the unfit condition of the aircraft supplied by Islamabad.

The Myanmar Air Force is currently engaged in counter-insurgency operations against various rebel groups, necessitating enhanced air support capabilities. The introduction of the Su-30SMEs is part of a broader strategy to strengthen military operations amidst ongoing civil unrest and territorial disputes. This development underscores the shifting dynamics in regional military alliances and the challenges faced by countries like Pakistan in maintaining their defence partnerships amid operational failures.





Technical Issues

The JF-17 Thunder jets operated by Myanmar's military junta are facing several significant technical issues that have rendered them largely unusable. Here are the main problems affecting these aircraft:

Structural Cracks: Many JF-17s have developed structural cracks in their airframes, which has led to their grounding. This issue is critical as it compromises the overall integrity and safety of the aircraft during operations.

Maintenance Challenges: The Myanmar Air Force (MAF) lacks the necessary technical expertise to effectively maintain and repair the JF-17s. This deficiency has exacerbated existing problems and hindered efforts to return the aircraft to operational status.

Avionics And Radar Issues: The JF-17s are equipped with the KLJ-7 Al radar, which has been criticized for its poor accuracy and maintenance challenges. Additionally, the aircraft do not possess effective beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile capabilities or suitable airborne interception radar, limiting their combat effectiveness.

Dependency On Western Components: The avionics of the JF-17 include components sourced from Western manufacturers, making it difficult for Myanmar to obtain spare parts following international sanctions imposed after the military coup in 2021. This lack of access to essential parts has severely impacted the operational readiness of the jets.

Operational Limitations: Due to these technical failures, the MAF has been unable to deploy the JF-17s in combat effectively, even years after their commissioning. As a result, they have had to rely on older Russian and Chinese aircraft for their air operations.

These ongoing issues have led to significant dissatisfaction within Myanmar's military leadership and strained relations with Pakistan, which manufactured the jets alongside China.





