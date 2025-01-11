



In the lead-up to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Ambassadors Round Table, emphasizing India's growing defence capabilities and ongoing reforms to strengthen its defence industry.





Singh noted that the Indian government has implemented several initiatives aimed at fostering a robust defence industrial ecosystem, promoting domestic design, development, manufacturing, and export within the aerospace sector, which has been designated as a core component of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Singh highlighted that India now possesses one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia, presenting significant opportunities for foreign companies to establish partnerships and ventures in the aerospace and defence sectors. He stated, "The Indian aerospace and defence sector represents an attractive opportunity for foreign companies seeking to establish new ventures and partnerships" and emphasized the importance of self-reliance in shaping India's defence capabilities.





The upcoming Aero India 2025 exhibition, scheduled from February 10-14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, is seen as a pivotal event for showcasing India's advancements in defence technology and fostering international cooperation. Singh called for collective actions among like-minded nations to address both strategic and tactical needs in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.





The Defence Minister also stressed the importance of embracing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems to keep pace with global trends in warfare. He called for increased investment in these areas to ensure that India remains competitive on the international stage.





Singh's remarks at Aero India 2025 reflect India's ambition to become a self-reliant and innovative leader in the global defence industry, fostering both domestic growth and international partnerships.





ANI







