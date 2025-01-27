



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently extended his congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day.





In his message, he emphasised the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, highlighting the two nations' long-standing diplomatic ties that date back to the Soviet era.





Putin acknowledged India's significant achievements over the past 75 years, particularly in socio-economic development, scientific advancements, and its growing global prominence.





He stated, "Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership," expressing confidence in the continued growth of bilateral cooperation across various sectors and constructive interaction in international affairs. This partnership is seen as aligning with the efforts to establish a fair multipolar international order.





The Kremlin's statement also recognized the foundational role of India's Constitution, which has facilitated effective state institutions and democratic development since its inception 75 years ago. Putin concluded his message with well wishes for health and success for both leaders and all Indian citizens, reflecting a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration between the two countries.





Agencies







