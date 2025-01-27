



ISRO has confirmed that the integration of the GSLV-F15 rocket with the NVS-02 satellite has been successfully completed, setting the stage for a launch scheduled on January 29, 2025, at 6:23 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission marks a significant milestone as it will be ISRO's 100th launch from this spaceport.





The GSLV-F15 is equipped with an indigenous cryogenic stage and will carry the NVS-02 satellite, which is the second in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, designed to enhance India's regional navigation capabilities.





This launch represents the 17th flight of India’s GSLV and the 11th flight utilizing an indigenous cryogenic stage. It is also notable as the eighth operational flight of GSLV with this technology.





The NVS-02 satellite has a lift-off mass of 2250 kg and is equipped with navigation payloads operating in L1, L5, and S bands, along with a ranging payload in C-band. It utilizes both indigenous and procured atomic clocks for precise time estimation.





ISRO has invited the public to register online to view the launch from Sriharikota, emphasizing community involvement in this milestone event.





This mission not only aims to place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit but also enhances India's capabilities in providing accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services within its service area extending approximately 1,500 km beyond its borders.