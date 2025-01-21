



Sarla Aviation, a Bangalore-based aerospace start-up, has unveiled its electric air taxi prototype named Shunya at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This marks a significant milestone as Shunya is touted to be India's first electric air taxi, designed to transform urban air transportation.





Shunya can accommodate up to six passengers and has a maximum payload capacity of 680 kg, making it the highest payload electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle currently available.





The prototype can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h and is optimized for short trips ranging from 20 to 30 km. It is designed for a maximum flying range of 160 km with current battery technology.





Sarla Aviation plans to launch Shunya in Bangalore by 2028, with intentions to expand services to other major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune thereafter.





Vision And Impact





Adrian Schmidt, Co-founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation, emphasized that Shunya represents more than just technological advancement; it aims to address urban challenges like traffic congestion and pollution. The initiative is aligned with India's vision for sustainable urban mobility, aiming to unlock economic potential while contributing to a cleaner environment.





Additionally, Sarla Aviation has announced plans for a free air ambulance service, enhancing rapid medical response capabilities in urban areas. The start-up recently secured $10 million in Series A funding, which will support its ambitious goals in the aerospace sector.





The unveiling of Shunya not only showcases innovation in transportation but also highlights India's growing aspirations in the aerospace industry, positioning it as a key player in the global eVTOL landscape.





IDN







