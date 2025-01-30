



Six fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were detained in Sri Lanka, have returned to Chennai after their release. They were welcomed by officials from the Fisheries Department upon arrival at the airport on January 30, 2025.





The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on January 12 for allegedly crossing the maritime border while fishing. Their vessel was impounded, and they were subsequently remanded by a local court.





Their release was facilitated through interventions by both the Central and State governments. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had previously urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take action for their release.





This incident comes in the wake of ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and Sri Lankan authorities. Recently, two Indian fishermen were injured after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire during an interception in the Jaffna Sea. India has lodged formal protests against such incidents, highlighting the recurring confrontations over fishing rights in the Palk Strait.





The situation reflects a broader pattern of arrests, with previous releases of groups of Indian fishermen occurring throughout late 2024 and early 2025, indicating ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve these disputes.





