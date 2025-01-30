



Russia's new Iskander-1000 ballistic missile represents a significant enhancement over its predecessor, the Iskander-M. This upgraded missile is expected to double its operational range to approximately 1,000 kilometers, allowing it to threaten a broader array of targets across Europe and potentially countering NATO's military capabilities more effectively.





The Iskander-1000 is projected to have a range between 1,000 to 1,300 kilometers, significantly surpassing the original Iskander-M's maximum range of 500 kilometers. This increase is attributed to improvements in propulsion technology, including a new, more efficient engine and an estimated 10-15% increase in fuel capacity.





The missile is expected to incorporate an autonomous inertial guidance system with satellite navigation capabilities. This advanced system may also include radar guidance based on terrain mapping during the final flight phase, enhancing its accuracy to within 5 meters of the target.





The Iskander-1000 can carry various warheads, including high-explosive fragmentation and cluster munitions, with a weight capacity of around 350 kilograms. Lighter warheads could extend its range further, potentially reaching up to 1,250-1,300 kilometers.





The missile is anticipated to reach speeds between 2,700 and 3,100 m/s, with capabilities for high manoeuvrability during flight, allowing it to evade interception.





The development of the Iskander-1000 is seen as a direct response to NATO's military posture in Europe, particularly following the U.S. deployment of long-range missiles in Germany. Russian officials suggest that this missile will be deployed in strategic locations such as Kaliningrad, which would place much of Central and Western Europe within its striking range.





This missile system's combination of high mobility, precision targeting, and diverse warhead options makes it a formidable asset for Russia's military strategy. It aims to provide a counterbalance against NATO's conventional forces while enhancing Russia's deterrent capabilities in the region.





The Iskander-1000 signifies a notable shift in Russia's ballistic missile capabilities, emphasising increased range and accuracy that could alter the dynamics of military engagements in Europe.





Agencies







