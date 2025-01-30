



Agam Berger, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier, was released by Hamas on January 30, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement following 482 days in captivity. Her release marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has seen numerous hostages taken since the October 7, 2023, attacks.





Agam Berger was among five female soldiers abducted during the initial Hamas assault on Israel. The attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 individuals and the kidnapping of over 250 others. Berger was serving in an unarmed military unit tasked with monitoring Gaza when she was captured.





Berger was handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, an area heavily impacted by ongoing conflict. This release is part of a broader truce deal that includes the exchange of additional hostages and prisoners. Following her release, she was airlifted to Rabin Medical Center in Israel for medical evaluation and to reunite with her family.





In addition to Berger, two other Israeli hostages—Arbel Yehoud (29) and Gadi Moses (80)—were also set to be released later that day, alongside five Thai nationals. In exchange, Israel is expected to release 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ongoing negotiations. The ceasefire aims to facilitate further exchanges and reduce hostilities that have devastated both communities.





Berger's release is a critical development in the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. It highlights both the humanitarian aspects of hostage situations and the complex negotiations involved in securing peace amidst prolonged conflict.





