



During Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's recent visit to India, discussions regarding the sale of BrahMos missiles did not make significant progress. Although there was considerable anticipation surrounding the potential deal, which is valued at approximately ₹3,800 crore (around $450 million), sources indicate that Indonesia has requested additional time to deliberate on the matter.





Despite ongoing negotiations, no formal contract for the BrahMos missile sale was signed during President Prabowo's visit, which coincided with India's Republic Day celebrations.





A high-level Indonesian defence delegation, including Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, visited BrahMos Aerospace to review the missile's capabilities. They engaged with Indian officials but left without finalizing any agreements.





Indonesia plans to send another defence delegation to India soon to continue discussions on the BrahMos deal and explore broader defence cooperation initiatives.





The delay in finalising the deal is partly attributed to Indonesia's financial constraints and concerns over China's potential reaction to the acquisition of advanced weaponry like the BrahMos missile. Although India may offer a line of credit to facilitate the purchase, Indonesian officials are seeking further discussions before committing.





While the BrahMos deal remains unresolved, both nations have expressed a commitment to enhancing cooperation in various defence sectors, including maritime security and manufacturing capabilities.





There is a clear interest from Indonesia in acquiring the BrahMos missile system, substantial hurdles remain before a deal can be finalized. Further negotiations are anticipated in the coming weeks as both countries aim to strengthen their defence ties.





