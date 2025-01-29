



China and India have recently engaged in high-level talks aimed at improving bilateral relations, focusing on managing differences while fostering stability. The discussions took place during the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing on January 26-27, 2025.





This visit was part of ongoing efforts to rebuild ties following previous agreements on troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other diplomatic engagements.





One of the significant outcomes of the talks was the agreement to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims, which is a vital cultural exchange between the two nations. Additionally, both sides discussed the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which would facilitate travel and strengthen people-to-people connections.





The talks included discussions on resuming the sharing of hydrological data concerning trans-border rivers, particularly in light of China's construction of a large dam on the Brahmaputra River. This issue has raised concerns in India regarding water management and environmental impacts.





Both nations emphasized the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective on their relationship, advocating for constructive dialogue to manage differences. The Chinese side highlighted the need for mutual understanding and cooperation rather than suspicion, aiming to enhance political trust and strategic communication.





India expressed its support for China's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and committed to participating actively in related activities throughout the year.





The two countries agreed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations through various cultural exchanges, including media interactions and think tank dialogues.





The discussions marks a cautious optimism about stabilizing ties between China and India, with both sides recognizing that while there are significant challenges ahead—such as military tensions at the border and trade imbalances—there is a shared interest in fostering a cooperative environment. The emphasis on handling differences constructively indicates a desire to move past recent tensions towards a more stable and mutually beneficial relationship.





