



The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has introduced a striking attraction known as the TEJAS Pandal, inspired by the HAL TEJAS aircraft of the Indian Air Force. This structure serves not only as a visual marvel but also as a powerful symbol of India's technological advancements and self-reliance, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative.





The TEJAS Pandal is designed to showcase India's capabilities in aerospace technology. Mahant Brijbhushan Das Ji Maharaj, who oversaw its construction, emphasized that the pandal represents India's strength and progress, stating, "This TEJAS aircraft is a testament to our growing self-reliance".





The structure aims to inspire younger generations to engage in meaningful work and contribute to India's development. It serves as a reminder of the potential within India to achieve greatness independently.





Cultural Significance: The pandal is not just an architectural feat; it also embodies the rich cultural heritage of India, attracting thousands of devotees who visit to capture memories and celebrate their traditions.





The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025, is a significant religious festival that draws millions of devotees from around the world. It emphasizes themes of unity and diversity, as highlighted by PM Modi during his address. He noted that such festivals foster social interactions and reinforce communal harmony across India.





The TEJAS Pandal has become a focal point at this year's Kumbh, effectively promoting PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant India while celebrating its rich cultural tapestry.





TOI







