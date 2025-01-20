



The Indian Army has recently conducted specialized training for members of the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative, aimed at enhancing local security capabilities, involved training 43 VDG members in various essential skills including tactics, weapon maintenance, and security protocols.





The VDGs, formerly known as Village Defence Committees, were established in the mid-1990s as a civilian militia to provide self-defence for local populations against militancy, particularly in remote areas. They consist of local villagers and are often supported by police officers. The primary goal of these groups is to bolster community safety and assist security forces in countering threats from infiltrating militants.





The training provided by the Army's Chenab Brigade included practical sessions focused on improving the operational readiness of the VDGs. This training is part of a broader strategy to ensure that local communities can effectively participate in their own security, especially in border regions where threats are more pronounced.





The initiative reflects a commitment to fostering cooperation between local defence groups and the Indian Army, aiming to enhance overall security in Jammu and Kashmir amid ongoing challenges related to militancy and cross-border infiltration.



